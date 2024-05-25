Sturm Graz sporting director Andreas Schicker has confirmed that he has ‘an appointment with Arsenal’ next week about buying Mika Biereth and the club are prepared to ‘push our limits’ to try to do a deal.

The Austrian club landed Biereth from Arsenal on a loan deal in the winter transfer window and are delighted by what he brought to the table.

Biereth helped Sturm Graz to win the Austrian Bundesliga title and ended the campaign with five goals in 15 league outings to his name; he also struck in the Europa Conference League and the Austrian Cup.

Sturm Graz were not able to include an option to buy in the 21-year-old’s loan and will now sit down with Arsenal to try to agree a fee.

Schicker admits they have a meeting lined up with the Gunners and are prepared to try to push their financial limits to keep hold of him.

“Yes, we will want to try to get Mika permanently. We have an appointment with Arsenal next week”, the sporting director was quoted as saying by Bold.

“Perhaps they will present a price that is manageable for us.

“We can push our limits a little for a player like him.”

Biereth looks unlikely to be in line for substantial first team football if he stays at Arsenal into next season, but the Gunners could prefer a new loan rather than a permanent sale.

The Dane spent the first half of the season on loan in Scotland at Motherwell.