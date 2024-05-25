West Ham linked striker Serhou Guirassy has emerged as the top target for AC Milan for the summer transfer window.

The striker has been in pristine form this season, scoring 30 goals in as many appearances for VfB Stuttgart in the ongoing campaign.

His goalscoring record in Germany this term has turned heads across Europe and he is expected to leave Stuttgart this summer.

A €17.5m release clause in his contract has made him a hot property and West Ham are amongst the clubs chasing him ahead of the transfer window.

His name was discussed in a meeting between Stuttgart and AC Milan recently and according to Italian daily Corriere della Sera (via Calciomercato.com), the forward is now the top target for the Rossoneri.

AC Milan are looking for a replacement for Olivier Giroud this summer and several forwards have been looked at.

Guirassy’s goalscoring record this season coupled with his affordable release cause has made him a top target for AC Milan.

However, the striker has several options on his table and he is yet to take a call on where he will be playing his football next season.