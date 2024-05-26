Real Betis will meet Leeds United in the ‘coming weeks’ to finalise a new loan deal for midfielder Marc Roca as a result of the Whites not winning promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds came up short in the Championship playoff final against Southampton on Sunday and will spend another season in the second tier.

Due to being outside the Premier League, Roca can trigger a clause in his Leeds deal to leave on loan, as he did last summer to join Betis.

He wants to stay at Betis and the Spanish side will hold talks with Leeds in the coming weeks to keep him on a fresh loan, according to Spanish outlet Diario de Sevilla.

Betis agreed with Leeds last summer that they would keep Roca on loan if the Whites were not promoted and will now look to finalise the details as the agreement was not automatic.

Next summer, Roca will have just a year left on his Leeds deal and at that point Betis could try to sign him permanently.

The midfielder has been happy with his spell at Betis and has played regularly.

Roca made 26 appearances in La Liga for Betis over the course of this season and collected five yellow cards in the process.