Manchester United midfielder Sofyan Amrabat has a number of admirers in Serie A in the event he becomes available this summer.

Amrabat is on loan at Manchester United from Fiorentina and the Red Devils have an option to buy contained in the loan deal.

The ball is in Manchester United’s court and though it had been claimed they would be unlikely to trigger the clause, it has recently been suggested Amrabat’s improving performances could bring about a change of heart.

If Manchester United do not keep him though he has a host of admirers back in Serie A, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

AC Milan are currently in the lead to land the midfielder if he does go back to Italy.

In England, Crystal Palace and Fulham are keeping a close eye on the situation.

If Manchester United do not keep him, Amrabat is expected to be available for just €15m and €18m given his contract at Fiorentina.

The midfielder is soon to enter the final 12 months of his deal at La Viola.