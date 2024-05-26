Norwich City will finalise the contract of Johannes Hoff Thorup as their new manager in the next 48 hours, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Canaries have been working through a pool of managerial candidates since showing David Wagner the door.

A host of managers have been linked with the post, but now Norwich have settled on who they want and are finalising his contract.

The man coming in is FC Nordsjaelland boss Thorup and the agreement will be finalised in the next 48 hours.

Sporting director Ben Knapper has picked the Dane, who never played senior football before becoming a coach.

Thorup, 35, led Nordsjaelland to a finish of fourth in the Danish Superliga this season.

Nordsjaelland represent Thorup’s first senior managerial post and he will now be thrown into the shark infested waters of the Championship.

Norwich will pay compensation to Nordsjaelland.

Wagner led Norwich into the playoffs, only to be beaten in the semi-final by Leeds United.