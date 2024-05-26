Tottenham Hotspur have Championship pair Rav van den Berg and Hayden Hackney on a list of potential targets for the summer transfer window, according to the Northern Echo.

Both players are on the books at Middlesbrough and Michael Carrick has handed them first team game time.

Centre-back Van den Berg finished the campaign with a substantial 34 Championship outings to his name, while midfielder Hackney clocked 21 outings in the second tier.

The pair have been spotted and subsequently scouted by Premier League big boys Tottenham.

Van den Berg and Hackey feature on a long list of potential targets for Ange Postecoglou’s men this summer.

Spurs are keen to land top talents and are alive to options in the Championship, having in recent years signed Jack Clarke from Leeds United and Ashley Phillips from Blackburn Rovers.

Middlesbrough’s position is that they do not want to sell either Van den Berg or Hackney.

However, a substantial offer from Tottenham could force Boro to seriously consider a sale in much the same way they cashed in on Morgan Rogers to Aston Villa.