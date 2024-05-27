Norwich City have investigated the possibility of making their interest in departing FC Nordsjaelland full-back Martin Frese serious.

The Canaries have turned their attention to Denmark where they are set to steal the services of manager Johannes Hoff Thorup from Nordsjaelland.

A compensation package has already been agreed and Norwich want to get Thorup’s arrival signed and sealed soon.

It may not be their only piece of business in Denmark as they are, according to Danish outlet Bold, investigating making interest in full-back Frese serious.

Norwich looked at a deal in the spring, at which time they were still in contention to reach the Premier League.

Now they could go in with a firm proposal for left-back Frese.

The 26-year-old is leaving Nordsjaelland following the expiry of his contract and is keen for a new adventure.

He has interest from a host of clubs and has turned down proposals from within Denmark as he wants to go abroad.

Norwich may hope that having Thorup can help convince Frese.