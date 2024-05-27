Real Madrid are banking on the will of Manchester United and Liverpool linked defender Leny Yoro to land the Lille centre-back this summer.

The 18-year-old is rated one of the best young defensive talents in world football and a host of clubs are chasing him.

He is a top target for Paris Saint-Germain and he has suitors in the Premier League as well where Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in him.

However, Real Madrid are the ones who have been expected to sign the defender and they have been in touch with the player’s entourage for several months.

But according to French ouelt Foot Mercato, Real Madrid are banking on Yoro wanting to join him over other options as their transfer strategy.

The Spanish champions are ready to offer a fee of €30m to Lille to try and get their hands on the teenager.

Lille want much more than that figure but Real Madrid want to avoid a bidding way for the defender.

They want to carry out the negotiations in calm without more clubs getting involved in the race.

Yoro’s preference is a move to the Bernabeu and Real Madrid want to keep it that way to get their man this summer.