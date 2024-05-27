Shakhtar Donetsk are in favour of selling Tottenham Hotspur target Georgiy Sudakov after the European Championship in anticipation of his value increasing, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 21-year-old midfielder is expected to move on from Shakhtar Donetsk in the approaching summer transfer window.

The Ukrainian is on the wish list of several clubs across Europe with Tottenham amongst the teams believed to be interested in signing him.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou recently admitted that he would prefer to complete transfer business early in the summer but they would likely have to wait if they want Sudakov.

It has been claimed that Shakhtar would prefer to sell the player after the end of the European Championship.

They are expecting the midfielder to shine for Ukraine during the summer extravaganza in Germany.

Shakhtar believe that they could get more money from the departure of Sudakov later in the transfer window.

It has been claimed that the Ukrainian giants want somewhere around €70m before agreeing to sell him.