Jose Cordoba’s scepticism about joining Rangers has delayed a deal for the Levski Sofia defender, but the transfer is set to go through soon.

The 22-year-old defender has been heavily linked with a move to the Glasgow giants the last week or so.

Norwich City and other clubs have also been interested in him but Rangers have been expected to get a deal done to sign him.

Outlines of an agreement are already in place between the two clubs but the deal got delayed in the last 24 to 48 hours.

According to Spanish outlet Relevo, the defender developed doubts over whether to join Rangers in the summer transfer window.

This led to Rangers also considering whether to press ahead with their pursuit of the centre-back.

However, it seems the cobwebs to a deal have been cleared and Cordoba is expected to complete a move to Ibrox in the coming days.

The Glasgow giants are expected to pay an initial fee of £2m with the final figure expected to rise up to £3.2m with add-ons.