The agent of Tottenham Hotspur full-back Emerson Royal has met AC Milan over a potential summer move.

Royal has been a bit part player at Tottenham this season and has been linked with a move away from the north London club.

A move to Italy has been mooted and AC Milan are interested in signing the defender in the next transfer window.

The Serie A giants have identified him as their top target and they are now working towards trying to sign him.

According to Italian broadcaster Sky Italia, his agent held talks with AC Milan earlier in the day over a potential switch.

The conversations were exploratory in nature and AC Milan are still trying to understand the parameters of a deal.

Royal matches the profile of the player AC Milan want but he would also occupy one of their non-EU quotas in their squad.

Tottenham would be open to selling him if any club are prepared to pay somewhere around €30m this summer.