West Ham United have not made a decision on whether to sell Flynn Downes this summer following his impressive loan spell at Southampton, according to the Sun.

Downes joined Southampton on loan from West Ham last summer and has played a major role in getting them promoted back to the Premier League.

The Hammers are set to receive another £1m as promotion bonus from Southampton as part of the loan agreement between the two clubs.

Saints want to sign him on a permanent deal with Russell Martin himself joining in chants to get Downs signed up during their promotion parade across the streets of Southampton.

However, no decision has been made by West Ham on the future of the defensive midfielder yet.

Downes still has more than three years left on his contract and the club are still assessing their options.

The need to have a certain number of homegrown players in their squad could lead to West Ham wanting to keep him.

However, a decision on whether to sell or hold on to Downes has not been taken yet despite interest from Southampton.