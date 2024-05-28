Tottenham Hotspur are advancing in talks to keep hold of forward Timo Werner for next season, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Werner moved to Spurs in the winter transfer window on loan from RB Leipzig and the deal contained a purchase option.

Tottenham are keen to keep hold of the German, but do not want to trigger the purchase option clause.

As a result they have held talks with RB Leipzig about a fresh loan and have advanced in talks to keep Werner.

The loan deal would keep him at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and be based upon the same conditions of the loan agreed in January.

Werner now looks likely to remain at Tottenham for the duration of next season.

Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been pleased with what Werner has brought to the table and wants to keep him.

Werner had a previous spell in England at Chelsea where he struggled, but with Postecoglou keen to keep him around, is set to stay at Spurs.