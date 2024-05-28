Antonio Conte has told Napoli to sign Tottenham Hotspur target Alessandro Buongiorno from Torino this summer.

Conte is set to take up his first job since leaving Tottenham, with an agreement with Napoli looking all but done.

The Italian is even thinking about who he wants Napoli to sign and his first target could put him on a collision course with former club Spurs.

Conte wants to see Napoli sign Torino defender Buongiorno, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com.

Buongiorno has boosted his stock this season through his displays at Torino and also broke into the Italy squad.

Tottenham are alive to the defender’s qualities and have already explored a possible deal, while AC Milan are also keen.

Torino are willing to sell, which is change from the winter transfer window when they closed the door on a departure.

Buongiorno’s current deal with the Serie A side still has another four years left to run.