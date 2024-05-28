Chelsea and Wolves have asked about Villarreal goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen, while Newcastle United are also eyeing the shot-stopper.

Jorgensen has just enjoyed a sensational season at Villarreal which has seen him thrust into the spotlight.

Even though he conceded 63 goals in La Liga, Jorgensen emerged from the season with big credit and having caught the eye of a trio of Premier League sides.

Chelsea and Wolves have both established contact to check on Jorgensen’s situation, while Newcastle are looking at him, according to Spanish outlet Relevo.

Newcastle are keen on Arsenal’s Aaron Ramsdale, while Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili is also in their sights.

The Magpies are wary of the costs of the two deals though and feel Jorgensen could be a cheaper option.

Eddie Howe’s side think that €20m could convince Villarreal to let the 22-year-old go.

It is unclear if Newcastle’s view is correct as Villarreal are tipped to want a high price tag from a player who has a release clause of €40m.

Jorgensen came through the youth ranks at Villarreal and would represent a big financial boost for the club in the summer if he is sold.