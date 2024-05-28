Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos will do pre-season under the incoming Pensioners’ manager before a decision is taken on his future, with clubs from England, France and Italy all keen.

With the Ligue 1 season over, the 20-year-old is set to return to Chelsea, who sent him out to their sister club Strasbourg in search of more first-team action in January.

Santos played eleven matches in France, but was able to make just one goal contribution.

His lack of productivity has not deterred clubs though, with a number showing interest in signing the midfielder.

Clubs from England, France and Italy have already explored the possibility of taking the player on board on loan, according to Spanish daily AS.

However, Santos is not willing to make a decision on his future just yet.

Santos wants a full pre-season under Chelsea’s new manager before planning his future course of action.

Santos’ pre-season could be under Enzo Maresca, with the Leicester City manager set to be announced the successor to Mauricio Pochettino soon.