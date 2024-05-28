Everton are in talks with Leeds United to re-sign Jack Harrison on a fresh loan deal this summer, according to the BBC.

Harrison joined Everton on loan from Leeds last summer and scored four times and registered three assists for Sean Dyche’s side this season.

The winger has been a constant presence in the Everton team this term and played a part in ensuring their survival in the Premier League.

He still has four years left on his contract with Leeds but he is not interested in returning to Elland Road, especially after their failure to get promoted.

Everton are keen to extend his stay at Goodison Park and they have opened talks with Leeds over keeping Harrison.

The negotiations are ongoing between the two clubs as Everton push to agree on a fresh loan deal.

Leeds would prefer to sell the winger but for the moment, Everton are only interested in signing him on loan.

The winger wants to stay on Merseyside and is hoping to see the two clubs work out an agreement over another loan deal this summer.