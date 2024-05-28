Crystal Palace target Chadi Riad is already in London as he moves towards joining the Eagles from Real Betis.

Riad shone for Betis in La Liga this season and Palace boss Oliver Glasner wants him snapping up.

The Eagles have agreed a deal with Betis for Riad and are speeding to get the capture of the defender over the line.

Developments are moving quickly and Riad has now arrived in London, according to Spanish programme El Chiringuito.

The defender has been booked in for a medical on Wednesday.

Riad has been on loan at Betis from Barcelona, but the Seville-based club are triggering an option to buy and then instantly selling him to Crystal Palace.

Barcelona will get a cut of the transfer fee.

Crystal Palace will pay Betis a fee of £12m plus a further £2m in add-ons for the defender, who is a Morocco international.