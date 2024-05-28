Everton tracked winger Jan-Niklas Beste would prefer to move within the Bundesliga if he leaves Heidenheim this summer.

The 25-year-old winger has had an impressive season in Germany, scoring eight goals and registering 13 assists in 31 Bundesliga appearances.

His performances played a part in Heidenheim finishing eighth in the table in their first-ever season in the top tier of German football.

Beste is now being linked with a move away from Heidenheim with Everton among the clubs claimed to have put in enquiries for him.

However, according to German broadcaster Sky Deutschland, Beste is not warming up to the idea of leaving Germany at the moment.

If he is to leave Heidenheim, the winger would prefer a move within the Bundesliga this summer.

Villarreal, Fiorentina, Genoa and Galatasaray have also made enquiries into the possibility of signing him.

However, Beste is likely to wait for an offer from a Bundesliga club before considering the option of leaving Germany.

Heidenheim are looking for a fee of €10m from his sale but could have to settle for somewhere around €5m to €7m.