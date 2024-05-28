Inter Milan are showing a serious interest in signing Manchester United full-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer, it has been claimed in Italy.

Wan-Bissaka played a big part in Manchester United winning the FA Cup last weekend but is one of the players who could be sold.

He has a year left on his contract and Manchester United are believed to be open to offers for him in the summer transfer window.

The defender has suitors in the Premier League but a move abroad is also an option in the next transfer window.

According to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Inter are showing a real intent in wanting to sign the 26-year-old this summer.

The Serie A champions are looking to add more defensive reinforcements to their squad and signing a full-back is a priority.

Inter are working hard behind the scenes to set up a deal to sign the Manchester United star in the coming months.

They could put in a bid worth €12m and offer a three-year contract worth €2.7m per year to the defender.

Manchester United are likely to want to source a replacement before deciding to sell Wan-Bissaka.