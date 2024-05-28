Leeds United attacker Willy Gnonto is ‘thinking of a change of scenery’ as he plots an Elland Road exit in the summer.

Gnonto was clear about his desire to leave Leeds last summer and even made himself unavailable for games in a bid to force an exit.

It did not work and he was eventually reintegrated into Daniel Farke’s squad, making a total of 44 appearances, even starting in the Championship playoff final at the weekend.

Leeds though are set for another season in the second tier and, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Gnonto is ‘thinking of a change of scenery’.

His preference is to return to his native Italy to join a club in Serie A.

Leeds priced him out of an exit last summer, but there is a feeling his price tag may now have dropped and clubs would have more joy.

Gnonto has received no offers from Serie A yet and is waiting to see what develops over the coming weeks and months.

With Leeds likely to need to offload players to raise funds this coming summer, Gnonto could be viewed by the Whites as a good prospect to sell.