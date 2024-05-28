Borussia Monchengladbach ‘would like to continue’ with Leeds United star Max Wober amid suggestions the Whites’ stance ‘could change’.

The Austrian defender triggered a clause in his Leeds deal last summer to move to Gladbach on loan for the season.

Gladbach have looked at keeping him, but the €17m fee demanded by the Whites appeared to have put paid to that idea and Wober’s loan is now over.

Now though Leeds have missed out on promotion to the Premier League and, according to German daily TZ, their ‘stance on Wober could change’ as a result.

Leeds will need to bring in cash this summer as they seek to remain within financial rules.

The decision makers at Gladbach ‘would like to continue working’ with Wober next season.

Wober established himself as a key leader in the Gladbach team this season and going back to the Bundesliga could suit the Austrian.

What path Leeds will take with the defender remains to be seen, but he is unlikely to be keen on playing in the Championship.