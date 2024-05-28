Manchester United midfielder Donny van de Beek has been offered to two Saudi Arabian clubs with the Dutchman open to a move to the Middle East this summer.

Eintracht Frankfurt will not be taking up the option to sign Van de Beek on a permanent deal after he struggled there during his loan spell.

The midfielder is scheduled to return to Manchester United this summer but he has no future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United are keen to sell him and his agents are working towards finding a new club for him in the coming months.

A move to Saudi Arabia has been mooted according to Saudi outlet WinWin, he has been offered to Saudi Pro League clubs.

It has been claimed that two Saudi clubs have been approached with the prospect of signing the Dutchman.

Van de Beek would be open to a move to Saudi Arabia this summer if there is an opportunity on his table.

However, for the moment he has no official offers on his table and he is waiting around to consider his options.