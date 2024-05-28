Newcastle United and Liverpool are amongst the clubs who have their eyes on Juventus talent Dean Huijsen, but the Serie A giants are only likely to sell if they receive a ‘monstrous offer’ for him.

The 19-year-old defender spent the latter half of last season at Roma and impressed with his performances.

He has turned heads across Europe and the teenager is now attracting interest from several clubs across Europe.

According to Italian outlet TuttoJuve, Newcastle and Liverpool are considering making a move for the young defender this summer.

The two Premier League sides regularly observed his performances at Roma and are keen to try and take him to England.

Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund are also interested in getting their hands on the young centre-back ahead of the summer.

However, Juventus do not want to lose him and are in constant contact with his entourage over his future at the club.

Huijsen is also not considering leaving Juventus and is aware that he could an important player under incoming manager Thiago Motta.

Juventus are only expected to consider selling him if they receive a ‘monstrous offer’ for the Spaniard this summer.