West Ham United are not willing to meet the asking price Corinthians have slapped on the head of exciting teenager Wesley Gassova, according to the Sun.

Wesley is a highly rated talent and the Hammers have been attempting to do a deal for him.

Technical director Tim Steidten has visited Brazil to try to push things, but so far no agreement has been reached for Wesley to move to the London Stadium.

And the jury is out on whether one will be as Corinthians have decided that the winger is worth £30m.

While West Ham like the 19-year-old, £30m is a figure they are not prepared to pay at present.

Wesley came through the youth set-up at Corinthians and broke into the first team in 2022.

This year Wesley has strung together 26 appearances across all competitions, finding the back of the net five times and providing two assists.

Wesley has played in continental competition in the shape of the Copa Sudamericana and scored in his side’s most recent group game, against Argentinos Juniors.