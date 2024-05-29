Chelsea may be forced to cash in on Liverpool target Levi Colwill if they cannot sell other homegrown stars, according to the Sun.

Pressure is growing on Chelsea to make player sales before 30th June to keep on the right side of the Premier League’s PSR financial rules.

Selling homegrown players it the most effective route out of any issues as sales are regarded as pure profit for PSR terms.

Conor Gallagher could go, while Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah and Ian Maatsen are all likely to be offloaded.

Liverpool are keen on Blues defender Colwill and have tracked him over a long period, but Chelsea are opposed to letting him go.

They could be forced to consider doing just that though if they cannot offload other homegrown talents.

Liverpool will likely be watching the situation closely to see if any opportunity to snap up Colwill presents itself.

Chelsea have designs on doing their own transfer business this summer to back Enzo Maresca, who is set to take charge, but have to focus on exits first.