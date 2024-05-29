Fortuna Dusseldorf have just two days left to trigger the option to buy in Norwich City star Christos Tzolis’ loan and have been ‘meeting every day’ to find a way to keep him.

Tzolis has just finished the season at Fortuna Dusseldorf and despite a hugely impressive campaign he failed to help the club win promotion to the Bundesliga.

Dusseldorf missed out on promotion by losing in a playoff tie against Bochum.

They are desperate to keep Tzolis, but only have two days left to trigger the buy option in his loan, according to German daily Bild.

Tzolis would cost €3.5m and a further €1m in wages, two big costs for the German side.

It is tough for the club to afford the deal, but they have not given up and have been ‘meeting every day’.

There has been contact with Norwich in recent weeks as Dusseldorf do all they can to try to keep hold of Tzolis.

The attacker also has interest from other clubs, including in the Bundesliga, and if the clause expires then Dusseldorf are likely to find it impossible to compete in a bidding war.

Dusseldorf regard grabbing Tzolis permanently as a huge opportunity, but it is also a financial risk.