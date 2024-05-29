AC Milan have expressed ‘great appreciation’ for Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch during a meeting with the player’s agent, it has been claimed in Italy.

Gravenberch joined Liverpool last summer from Bayern Munich but has been a bit part player at Anfield this season.

He has made just 12 starts in the Premier League and there are question marks over his long-term future at Anfield.

The Dutchman recently insisted that Liverpool are happy with his first season on Merseyside but he could have an option to leave this summer.

According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, AC Milan recently had a meeting with his agent Enzo Raiola and their ‘great appreciation’ for Gravenberch.

AC Milan have a long-standing interest in the midfielder since his days at Ajax and have continued to track him at Liverpool.

However, for the moment the discussions over a move for him are on standby as the cost of doing a deal to sign him does not favour the Rossoneri.

However, AC Milan are keen to remain updated about his situation if things change later in the summer.