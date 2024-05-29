Everton and West Ham target Arthur Melo is keen to get one more opportunity to play in the Premier League after previously flopping at Liverpool.

Arthur had a difficult loan spell at Liverpool where he hardly played any football and struggled with injuries.

He has rekindled his career on loan at Fiorentina this season and is set to feature in the Europa Conference League final tonight.

Juventus want to sell him this summer and Everton and West Ham have reportedly started work on trying to sign the Brazilian midfielder in the upcoming transfer window.

Arthur indicated he would welcome interest from the Premier League as he wants one more shot at playing in the English top flight after his failure at Liverpool.

He insisted that despite his struggles at Liverpool, he had a positive working experience working under Jurgen Klopp and wants to use what he has learned to get another chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

The midfielder told the Daily Mail: “I’d like to have another shot.

“It’s a league I like a lot and feel I was unlucky there with the injury I picked up.

“I took all the positives from Liverpool.

“Working with Jurgen Klopp and his staff was a positive experience and I want another opportunity.”

Juventus are expected to sell Arthur if they receive a fee in the region of €20m this summer.