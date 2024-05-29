Manchester United want to sign Everton star Jarrad Branthwaite irrespective of who will be in charge of the club next season, according to Sky Sports News.

In the recently concluded season, the 21-year-old centre-back turned heads with his performances for Everton and continued to develop.

Manchester United are admirers of Branthwaite’s talents and they want to take the player to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils are set to part ways with Raphael Varane in the summer and Jonny Evans is likely to leave.

Erik ten Hag has his eyes set on the Everton star, but the Dutch manager’s future at Old Trafford is in question.

But it has been claimed that Manchester United want to sign Branthwaite regardless of whether Ten Hag will be in charge next season or not.

Branthwaite has three more years left on his Everton contract, and the Toffees have set a £80m price tag on the defender.

Everton are currently dealing with PSR issues, but they are determined that they will not get bullied into giving a discount on Branthwaite due to their financial situation.