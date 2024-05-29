Newcastle United will spend a significant portion of their summer transfer budget on the right wing position, according to The Athletic.

The Magpies finished seventh in the Premier League table this season and they failed to secure a spot in European competition for the next campaign.

Eddie Howe wants to strengthen his squad in the summer and bring in some new faces in key roles.

However, Newcastle are working to stay on the right side of PSR issues and will have to watch their spending closely.

Howe has several positions in mind to improve, and right wing is a position where they have been linked with a host of players.

And it is a position Newcastle will spend a significant portion of their summer transfer budget to improve.

The Magpies are expected to sell Miguel Almiron, who was linked with a move to Saudi Arabia earlier this year.

Selling Almiron would also help them raise some funds, which they might invest to improve other areas of their squad.