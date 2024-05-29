West Ham United’s swoop for Flamengo defender Fabricio Bruno has hit choppy waters as the player ‘did not accept the salary offer’ put on the table by the Hammers.

The Premier League side have an agreement in place with Flamengo to take Bruno to the London Stadium.

They have been widely tipped to get the deal over the line, however an issue has now emerged during negotiations with the player.

According to Brazilian journalist Vene Casagrande, Bruno ‘did not accept the salary offer’ out on the table by West Ham.

As such, no deal has been agreed between the defender and the Hammers yet, with the negotiation dragging on.

It is suggested that due to the disagreement on his salary, there is a chance the transfer might not happen.

At present, Bruno is available for Flamengo to play against Vasco da Gama on Sunday.

West Ham have agreed a fee with Flamengo of an initial €13.5m with a further €1.5m in add-ons.

Bruno did not play in Flamengo’s 3-0 Copa Libertadores win over Millionarios earlier this week.