Matt Ritchie would have to accept an ‘enormous drop in wages’ in order to join Portsmouth this summer.

The right-sided player is being released by Premier League side Newcastle United when his contract runs out at the end of June.

Ritchie came through the youth set-up at Portsmouth and is keen to play for Pompey again before he calls time on his career.

Whether Portsmouth want to bring in the 34-year-old to help with their Championship campaign is unclear, but according to journalist Chris Wise, if Ritchie does go to Fratton Park he would need to take an ‘enormous drop in wages’.

Even then it is not certain that Portsmouth would be able to reach an agreement with him.

Ritchie has played at Premier League level for the last seven seasons and last turned out in the Championship in the 2016/17 campaign.

He made 13 appearances in the top flight for Newcastle this season and found the back of the net against Bournemouth.

If they sign Ritchie then Portsmouth would be adding an experienced Championship campaigner, with the midfielder making 123 outings in the division.