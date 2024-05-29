Sunderland linked manager Raphael Wicky has been offered to several clubs in recent days, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Black Cats still have not brought in a new manager despite the season having ended and the summer now looming large on the horizon.

They continue to be credited with an interest in a host of managers and Swiss tactician Wicky has now been linked with the post.

The former Young Boys boss is available after leaving his post with the Swiss giants earlier this season.

However, while Sunderland may be looking at Wicky, they are just one of a number of clubs to have been offered his services in recent days.

The 47-year-old is keen to return to the game and working in England is an attraction.

Wicky has managed in his native Switzerland and the United States.

All eyes will be on whether Sunderland do look to progress interest in the former midfielder and take him to the Stadium of Light.