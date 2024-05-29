Tottenham Hotspur are not looking to upgrade their second-choice goalkeeper situation in the summer, according to the Athletic.

Spurs brought in Guglielmo Vicario last summer from Empoli and he has been Ange Postecoglou’s first choice in the goalkeeping department.

Fraser Forster joined the club in the summer of 2022 and has made 21 appearances for Spurs so far.

The 36-year-old is behind Vicario in the pecking order and in the recently concluded season, he appeared only once.

His contract with Spurs is set to expire in June 2025 and Tottenham have yet to offer him a new contract.

Despite Forster entering the final year of his contract with Spurs, the London outfit are not looking to upgrade their second choice goalkeeper option.

Tottenham have Brandon Austin and Alfie Whiteman, both of whom came through their academy system, at the club as an alternative option to Forster.

However, while Whiteman has made only one senior appearance for Spurs, Austin has yet to make his debut.