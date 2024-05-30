Aston Villa have been ‘seduced’ by Rennes and France 18-year-old forward Mathis Lambourde, with a swoop firmly under consideration at Villa Park.

A product of the Rennes academy, Lambourde has caught the fancy of many with his performances for the club’s reserve side in the lower leagues of France.

He has made just three senior appearances for the club, but is a France Under-18s international and there is already talk of Rennes potentially losing the teenager this summer.

Several Bundesliga sides have been closely tracking him with a view to a potential swoop in the next transfer window.

And according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Aston Villa are also in the mix as they have been ‘seduced’ by Lambourde.

The Midlands club have been keeping tabs on the young striker and have been left impressed with what they have seen.

Aston Villa’s recruitment team believe the young striker has the athleticism and the mentality to succeed in England.

It remains to be seen whether the young forward would be open to a move to England this early in his career.

Villa though are looking at giving him the opportunity to decide.