Cardiff City are keen on landing Brighton midfielder Marc Leonard, but face competition for his signature, according to Sky Sports News.

Creative talent Leonard has just finished the season on loan at Northampton Town in League One.

The 22-year-old clocked regular game time at Northampton and his displays in League One have seen him in demand.

Cardiff believe that Leonard is ready for the step up to the Championship and are eyeing the signing of him on a permanent deal.

Newly promoted Championship side Oxford United are also keen on Leonard, while glamour club Wrexham are suitors too.

Leonard is now entering the final year of his deal on the south coast, but Brighton could extend it by a further year if they wish to.

He did not miss a single game in League One for Northampton this season, scoring five times and providing six assists.

A switch to Cardiff could well appeal to the Scottish midfielder and it would mean a step up from football in League One to the Championship.