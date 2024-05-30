Chelsea and Liverpool have enquired about goalkeeper Alex Paulsen, but Bournemouth are leading the race for his signature, according to Sky Sports News.

The 21-year-old goalkeeper is highly rated in New Zealand and joined Wellington Phoenix in 2021.

This season, Paulsen has been a regular starter for the A-League outfit and his potential has been noted by sides in the Premier League.

Both Chelsea and Liverpool are admirers of the shot-stopper, while Bournemouth like him.

However, Liverpool and Chelsea are set to lose out on the signature of Paulsen, as Bournemouth are leading the race.

The Cherries and Wellington Phoenix have negotiated a fee in the region of £850,000 with add-ons rising up to £2m.

Given the development it remains to be seen if Chelsea or Liverpool will launch a late attempt to hijack Bournemouth’s swoop.

Paulsen is set to represent New Zealand in this summer’s Olympics.