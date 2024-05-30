Serie A giants AC Milan have rekindled their interest in Arsenal centre-back Jakub Kiwior for a potential move in the summer transfer window.

The Rossoneri wanted to sign the defender in the winter transfer window but Arsenal were not open to moving him on.

However, the defender has continued to remain a bit part player at the Emirates and made just one start in Arsenal’s last eight Premier League games.

The Pole is claimed to be keen on playing a more important role and getting more starts going forward.

And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, AC Milan are again showing an interest in the defender this summer.

The Rossoneri have continued to track Kiwior and are keen to take him to the San Siro in the coming months.

With Kiwior keen on playing more football, AC Milan believe that they have a better chance of signing him this summer.

Arsenal paid €25m to sign the Pole in January last year but are likely to get such a fee if they agree to sell him in the next transfer window.