Danny Rohl was hugely important for new Barcelona boss Hansi Flick when he was Germany boss, but can be replaced, a former player with direct knowledge of Flick has insisted.

Flick has been handed the manager’s job at Barcelona and it represents his first step back into the game since being dismissed as Germany coach.

The 59-year-old had Rohl at his side when he was in charge of Germany and it is claimed the current Sheffield Wednesday boss was important to him.

Now Rohl is at Hillsborough he will not be heading to Barcelona to become one of Flick’s staff, but a former player who has experience of Flick thinks that Rohl can be replaced.

The unnamed player told Spanish outlet Relevo: “He [Rohl] was very important for him in the video analysis but also on the pitch.

“He can be replaced, but Hansi needs people he can trust.

“It will be interesting to see who joins him.”

With Flick in charge at Barcelona, all eyes will be on whether Rohl tries to persuade his old boss to let Sheffield Wednesday have talented players at the Spanish club on loan for the approaching campaign.

Flick has penned a contract at Barcelona until the summer of 2026.