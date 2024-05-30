Frank Lampard would seriously consider an offer from Burnley over other options this summer, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Burnley are in the market for a new manager after losing Vincent Kompany to German giants Bayern Munich.

The Clarets are keen to bring in a manager who is good enough to get them straight back up to the Premier League from the Championship next season, but they also want an eye-catching name.

Lampard is one of the candidates Burnley are considering at the moment as they look to bring in a new manager.

And it has been claimed that the former Chelsea and Everton boss would welcome talks with the Championship club.

Lampard is looking to return to management and was recently in contention for the Canada job.

He could have other options on his table this summer but the former midfielder would seriously consider an approach from Burnley.

Lampard made the playoffs with Derby in the Championship in 2019 but lost in the final to Aston Villa.

Steve Cooper and Scott Parker are also on Burnley’s radar but Cooper would prefer an offer from a Premier League club.