Manchester United are considering making a move for Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah, who fits their signings profile, but it would only come after a planned overhaul of their recruitment approach, according to the Independent.

Manchester United are keen to sign at least two centre-backs this summer as part of their transfer plans.

Jarrad Branthwaite, Jean-Claire Todibo and Tosin Adarabioyo are some of the defenders Manchester United are looking at.

It has been claimed that Manchester United are also weighing up a bid for Chelsea defender Chalobah.

However, any move for him would only come after a planned overhaul of Manchester United’s recruitment approach under their new leadership.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his aides have identified player trading as one of the areas they need to improve at Old Trafford.

Manchester United also want to focus their signings profile on players under the age of 25.

Chalobah fits the bill for what Manchester United are looking at in their new signings though he is going to turn 25 later in the summer.

Chelsea are prepared to move on the centre-back and want a fee of around £25m for him and would prefer a sale before 30th June.