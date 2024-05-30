Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin would be open to a return to Italy in the summer amidst interest from Napoli.

Dragusin joined Tottenham from Genoa in the winter transfer window but played very little football in the latter half of the season.

Only four of his nine Premier League appearances came from the starting eleven with Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou firmly trusting the defensive pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven.

Tottenham are not yet prepared to give up on the Romanian but there are claims that he could consider leaving, with his agent weighing in on the matter.

It has been suggested that Napoli are interested in him and according to Italian outlet ArenaNapoli, the defender would be open to a return to Serie A this summer.

Napoli are set to appoint Antonio Conte as their new manager and want to strongly back the Italian.

Conte wants defensive reinforcements and Dragusin is one of the names the club are considering.

The centre-back would be keen on returning to Serie A even if on a loan deal in order to get more first-team football.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to let him leave during the summer transfer window.