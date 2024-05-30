Sheffield Wednesday are considering making a move for Brentford defender Charlie Goode in the summer transfer window, according to the Star.

The 28-year-old defender has spent this season on loan at Blackpool and Wigan and is out of contract at the end of next month.

Brentford will not be offering him a new deal and the tall defender is set to leave the club on a free transfer.

His performances in League One last season have caught the eye of a few clubs in the Championship ahead of the summer window.

Goode is one of the players Sheffield Wednesday are discussing within their recruitment meetings at the moment.

Danny Rohl wants to add to his defensive options ahead of next season and the Brentford defender has emerged as an option.

Standing at 6’5”, he would be a presence in any defence and Sheffield Wednesday are interested in the physicality he could add to their backline.

However, Goode is likely to have several options on his table given his experience and stature.