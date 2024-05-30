Manchester United are not prioritising signing a winger in the upcoming summer transfer window, according to ESPN.

The new management team at Manchester United are looking to bring a fresh approach to recruitment this summer.

The Premier League giants are looking to sign a defender, a midfielder and a forward in the coming months as part of their plans.

Manchester United are also looking at other positions and work has been done on identifying potential winger targets.

However, it has been claimed that bringing in a winger is not one of their top priorities this summer.

Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, who is also a target for other Premier League clubs, has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window.

But a move for a winger could hinge on selling wide players such as Antony, Jadon Sancho, Mason Greenwood and Facundo Pellistri.

For the moment, signing a winger is not one of the top priorities on to-do lists for Manchester United ahead of the summer.