Sunderland are set to miss out on managerial target Will Still, who is on the cusp of becoming the Lens coach.

Still left Reims earlier this month and has been linked with several jobs in the Championship this summer amid admissions he would like to work in England.

The 31-year-old visited Norwich City’s training ground and he has been on the radar of Sunderland since last year.

Sunderland were reportedly looking at him as a target even earlier today but it has been claimed that Still is set to return to France ahead of the new season.

Still is set to become the new head coach Lens in the coming days, according to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

A deal is in place and the Belgian has agreed to give his approval to the move to become the Lens coach.

He offered himself to Norwich and Sunderland but Lens were proactive and pushed to get him even before negotiations could start with the Championship club.

Still is rated highly as a young coach and will continue to ply his trade in France next season.