West Ham United target Serhou Guirassy is prioritising the pay packet that interested clubs put in front of him, it has been claimed in Italy.

The 28-year-old powerful forward scored 28 goals in the recently concluded season to help Stuttgart finish third in the Bundesliga.

Guirassy’s performances have impressed several European outfits and they are keen to land him, with a release clause making the deal a straightforward one.

Premier League outfit West Ham are among his admirers, with Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan and Napoli having registered their interest.

The forward has a €17.5m release clause in his contract and is expected to leave the German outfit in the summer.

According to Italian outlet ArenaNapoli, West Ham target Guirassy will join the club who offer him the biggest salary.

Guirassy is aware that he has no shortage of admirers in the market and has a low release clause, which he wants to make the most of by getting a good salary package.

It is suggested that the Stuttgart star is asking for an annual salary package of €4m to €5m, with a signing-on fee.

West Ham struggled in front of the goal in the recently concluded season and they want to strengthen their attacking department in the summer.