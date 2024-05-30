Will Still is still in the race to become the new Sunderland boss despite French side Lens now making moves towards him, according to Sky Sports News.

Sunderland are still in search of their next manager and they have been linked with a host of potential candidates.

Still, who left Reims earlier this month after a series of disappointing results, has been a candidate to take over.

The young Belgian tactician impressed the Sunderland hierarchy with his work at French outfit Reims.

However, Still has been available for some time and Sunderland have not moved to bring him in.

Now Ligue 1 club Lens have made Still one of their priority targets to replace departing boss Franck Haise.

However, it has been claimed that despite Lens making Still their priority, the young tactician is still in the mix to become the next manager of the Black Cats.

After the departure of Tony Mowbray Sunderland have seen a change at their managerial helm, and the Black Cats hierarchy will be determined to make their next appointment right.

If Sunderland do want Still though the emphasis will be on them to move quickly or avoid losing him to Lens.