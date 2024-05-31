West Ham United are closing in on Palmeiras attacker Luis Guilherme and an agreement is near.

The Hammers have made the 18-year-old winger a priority target and are working hard to take him to the London Stadium.

An agreement is already in place between Luis Guilherme and West Ham over a contract and the Brazilian is happy to make the move.

Now, according to Brazilian journalist Andre Hernan, an agreement is close between the two clubs.

West Ham will pay around €30m plus add-ons, but it is unclear what level of add-ons have been thrashed out.

Palmeiras are keen to make sure they earn what they consider to be a good deal from selling the winger to West Ham.

Luis Guilherme came through the youth set-up at Palmeiras and has represented Brazil up to Under-20 level.

A speedy winger, West Ham believe that Luis Guilherme will be suited by the Premier League and also has scope to continue to get even better given his tender years.