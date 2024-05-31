Celtic are in for a cash windfall if Atlanta United striker Georgios Giakoumakis completes a move to Cruz Azul this summer.

The Greek striker completed a move to the MLS from Celtic in the winter transfer window last year and has been a hit in the United States.

He has scored 24 times in 42 appearances for Atlanta and is now set for a move again this summer.

Cruz Azul are negotiating with Atlanta for the forward’s signature in the coming days.

The deal is at an advanced stage and Cruz Azul are expected to pay a fee of around £8m for the signature of the striker this summer.

If the deal goes through, Atlanta will profit to the tune of around £4.7m from the sale of Giakoumakis in the upcoming transfer window.

A profit from selling him to a club outside the MLS would also mean a percentage of the proceeds would have to go to Celtic.

The Bhoys inserted a sell-on clause in the agreement to sell the striker that would see them bag 20 per cent of the profit if he was sold outside the MLS.

As such, Celtic could be in line to receive a financial boost soon.